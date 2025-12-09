Giving Holiday Cheer: Corporate Gifting Has Never Been Easier

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Corporate gifting is no longer just a holiday tradition; it’s a proven strategy for driving business growth. Thoughtful gifts can boost employee morale, increase prospect conversion, improve brand recall, strengthen client loyalty, and deliver measurable returns.

Boosting employee morale during the end-of-year holidays puts smiles on faces. It also helps owners retain staff, in turn avoiding costly hiring and onboarding processes. Owners can save between 50% and 200% of an employee’s annual salary by retaining them1.

Customers and clients love receiving gifts from the companies they shop and do business with, too. Long-accepted reporting shows that a 5% increase in customer retention produces more than a 25% increase in profit2. And customers that report a positive experience with a brand (like receiving an unexpected gift!) are likely to spend 140% more with that brand over time3. That’s huge.

How you can get started

Good news is, it’s not too late to put together a holiday gifting plan for employees, customers, or both. There’s no need to spend hours or days shopping or scouring online for the “perfect” gifts. Amazon Business’s 2025 Gift Guide simplifies the entire process, offering curated options that align with modern priorities like sustainability and efficiency.

Featuring hundreds of top gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and other festive goodies, the Guide is organized so you can explore categories or shop by interest to find thoughtful presents for everyone on your list. Simply sign into your Amazon Business account, or create a new account, and start shopping. From tech gadgets to wellness items to eco-friendly products, everything is there with prices to fit any budget.

Gifting at scale, simplified

Whether you’re shopping for 2 or 200, Amazon Business’s product voucher tool, Business Giving, makes holiday gifting a breeze. There’s no reason to stress about finding gifts for large numbers of employees and clients. With Business Giving, you can create a curated list of items so recipients can select their preferred gift.

And it’s simple to do in just a few quick steps:

Define your budget, set a redemption timeframe, and choose whether you are gifting to employees (internal) or customers (external).

Select the items you want recipients to choose from for redemption.

Add recipient emails and voucher amounts individually or through a CSV upload.

Generate and download voucher codes that you share with recipients via company newsletters, internal messaging tools, or personalized customer emails. Recipients then apply the voucher to their account and select their gift.

Keep tabs on all the fun. With Amazon Business, you can track voucher redemptions and add more funds or recipients as needed.

No-hassle logistics

Recipients use a campaign link and the unique claim code you create to redeem their voucher, select an item from your curated catalog, and have it shipped directly to their address. Perhaps best of all, there’s no need for business owners and managers to worry about logistics—shipping, package tracking, returns, etc. Amazon Business manages it all.

Once your gifting campaign is over, any funds that remain unused are returned to your Amazon Business account.

For Business Prime members, corporate gifting also means getting something back. U.S.-based members with an active Duo, Essentials, or Small plan can earn Business Prime Rewards. Any business that creates and funds a business gifting campaign with at least $50 can receive 2,500 Business Prime Reward points that are redeemable on future purchases.

So, why wait? Click here to browse Amazon Business’s 2025 Gift Guide and get started creating a business gifting campaign today.

