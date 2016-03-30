Watch Mark Zuckerberg Unbox an Oculus Rift
Facebook’s supreme overlord Mark Zuckerberg live streamed unboxing an Oculus Rift, the long-awaited porn delivery system, er, virtual reality headset created by Oculus VR, the company Facebook bought for $2 billion in 2014.
The video begins with Zuck giving viewers a slightly awkward tour of Facebook Headquarters Building 18. He points at the artwork on the walls, gets locked out of the building’s Vision Lab, and clearly terrifies a bunch of employees who happen to be walking by.
He eventually finds Oculus VR co-founder Brendan Iribe, and they dig into the box, explaining cool-sounding things like the headset’s ability to refresh visuals every 10 milliseconds. They also share a slightly hilarious high five. For the most part, the Rift is getting nerdy thumbs up in the tech community, with a warning that it has a $600 price tag and requires a powerful gaming PC to function.
Watch the video here or on Zuck’s Facebook page. You guys are friends, right?
This week, we started shipping Oculus Rift. I'll be showing you what's inside the box and taking some of your questions.Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, March 29, 2016