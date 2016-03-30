Watch Mark Zuckerberg Unbox an Oculus Rift

March 30, 2016 2 min read

Facebook’s supreme overlord Mark Zuckerberg live streamed unboxing an Oculus Rift, the long-awaited porn delivery system, er, virtual reality headset created by Oculus VR, the company Facebook bought for $2 billion in 2014.

The video begins with Zuck giving viewers a slightly awkward tour of Facebook Headquarters Building 18. He points at the artwork on the walls, gets locked out of the building’s Vision Lab, and clearly terrifies a bunch of employees who happen to be walking by.

He eventually finds Oculus VR co-founder Brendan Iribe, and they dig into the box, explaining cool-sounding things like the headset’s ability to refresh visuals every 10 milliseconds. They also share a slightly hilarious high five. For the most part, the Rift is getting nerdy thumbs up in the tech community, with a warning that it has a $600 price tag and requires a powerful gaming PC to function.

Watch the video here or on Zuck’s Facebook page. You guys are friends, right?