Oculus Founder Hand-Delivered the First Consumer Rift -- Start Up Your Day Roundup Plus: Check out Samsung's smart windshield concept for motorcycles.

By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oculus

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

A very important package. The long-awaited Oculus Rift launches today. Founder Palmer Luckey flew to Alaska to deliver the first pre-ordered version, according to Engadget.

Bugging out. Facebook issued an apology yesterday after asking users across the globe if they were affected by the terrorist attack in Lahore, Pakistan. The company sends Safety Checks after terrorist attacks and natural disasters.

Battling backgrounds. Some of the nation's busiest airports are considering more thorough screenings for Uber drivers, according to VentureBeat.

Looking ahead. A video from Samsung depicts a smart windshield concept designed for motorcycles. While not yet in production, it would enable riders to view navigation info and send automated responses to emails, calls or texts while on the road.

