My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

How to Find Your Perfect Investor Match With the Axial App

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Find Your Perfect Investor Match With the Axial App
Image credit: Wesley Bedrosian Studio
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you want to hook up, there’s Tinder. If you’re a business owner looking for money, there’s Axial: Founders upload their company’s data to Axial’s app, then the startup’s algorithm matches potential investors of all sorts -- who simply swipe right to “like” a company and start a dialogue. Last year, nearly 500 deals were made this way. Should you join? First, just as on Tinder, you need to perfect your profile.

Keep it short.

“Put something smart but short in the subject line,” says Dan Goikhman. For his startup Discover Dandelion, he wrote: “One- button advertising on Facebook and Google for small businesses.” Dozens of investors said “Hi” the first day. He sold  to one of them.

Don’t be a tease.

Be specific about what your company is about and what type of financing you’re looking for, and never bluff, says Ami Kassar, CEO of the business loan advisory firm MultiFunding (and an Axial user). Vagueness is a waste of investors’ time.

Court the right suitor.

“You can’t appeal to all investors, so don’t try,” Kassar says. Instead, build a profile to attract a match. “What might be sexy to a venture capitalist who wants high risk, high return might not be to a bank lender who wants low risk, steady returns.”

It’s all about the money.

Investors are most interested in actual revenues, so post detailed finances for the past three years, says Axial CEO Peter Lehrman. And dive deep into your market, describing not just the big picture but  the specific category you’re in. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

Apps

12 Alarm Clock Apps That Will Get Your Butt Out of Bed

Apps

3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business