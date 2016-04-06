My Queue

Technology

Researchers Are Teaching Drones to Sword-Fight

Researchers Are Teaching Drones to Sword-Fight
Image credit: Youtube.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It sounds like the plot of a movie villain: train drones to sword fight.

Don't worry though. Stanford researchers Ross Allen and Marco Pavone say they have good intentions.

In an attempt to refine a drone’s obstacle avoidance system, the duo set out to teach a drone to think like a fencer, according to Sploid. Right now, the specialists are using a camera to assist in the effort but other systems are being built into the craft itself.

Rather than taking the easy way out, the specialists have also incorporated elements of machine learning. Ya know, so the device is a bit less limited when it comes to intelligence.

Watching the video -- it certainly seems that the drone is good at dodging problems or imminent threats. But please, Allen and Pavone, don’t give the drone a sword.

 
 

