New Tech Festival Will Feature Drone Competitions and Human Digital Orchestra

Ideas propel us forward. That’s the philosophy behind the first-ever Propeller Festival, a daylong technology and music event for entrepreneurs occurring on May 20 in Hoboken, N.J.

Tech will be center stage as attendees watch a drone competition where licensed pilots will compete in a specially-designed obstacle course. Event-goers will also get a chance to partake in a Bell Labs' "human digital orchestra," a visual and audio performance based on input from audience sensors.

“Everyone attending wants to be part of inventing the future and that's a thrilling thing to experience," says Propeller founder Aaron Price.

A packed speaker lineup includes author and investor James Altucher, Minerva Tantoco (New York City's first-ever CTO) and Techstars' managing director Jenny Fielding.

Exhibition booths will also expose entrepreneurs to new technologies, while 10-minute "speed dating" pitch sessions will get them to rub shoulders with VCs and influencers. "That's what I'm excited for here -- the energy that is created when thousands of innovators unite,” says Price.

Ticket prices are $139.99 and include a pass to the festival, a one-month pass to AlleyNYC, a co-working space in New York City and a one-month pass to Mission 50, a shared work environment in Northern New Jersey. Attendees will also receive a free Coaching Strategy Session and a one-year magazine subscription from Entrepreneur Media.

Head over to Propeller to grab your tickets. Use promo code EntMag30 to get $30 off.

Entrepreneur Media is a sponsor of this event, and we are an investor in AlleyNYC.