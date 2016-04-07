My Queue

New Tech Festival Will Feature Drone Competitions and Human Digital Orchestra

New Tech Festival Will Feature Drone Competitions and Human Digital Orchestra
Ideas propel us forward. That’s the philosophy behind the first-ever Propeller Festival, a daylong technology and music event for entrepreneurs occurring on May 20 in Hoboken, N.J.

Tech will be center stage as attendees watch a drone competition where licensed pilots will compete in a specially-designed obstacle course. Event-goers will also get a chance to partake in a Bell Labs' "human digital orchestra," a visual and audio performance based on input from audience sensors.

Related: Need Help Networking? 4 Rules to Remember.

“Everyone attending wants to be part of inventing the future and that's a thrilling thing to experience," says Propeller founder Aaron Price.

A packed speaker lineup includes author and investor James Altucher, Minerva Tantoco (New York City's first-ever CTO) and Techstars' managing director Jenny Fielding.

Exhibition booths will also expose entrepreneurs to new technologies, while 10-minute "speed dating" pitch sessions will get them to rub shoulders with VCs and influencers. "That's what I'm excited for here -- the energy that is created when thousands of innovators unite,” says Price. 

Related: How to Network Effectively at Events

Ticket prices are $139.99 and include a pass to the festival, a one-month pass to AlleyNYC, a co-working space in New York City and a one-month pass to Mission 50, a shared work environment in Northern New Jersey. Attendees will also receive a free Coaching Strategy Session and a one-year magazine subscription from Entrepreneur Media.

Head over to Propeller to grab your tickets. Use promo code EntMag30 to get $30 off.  

Entrepreneur Media is a sponsor of this event, and we are an investor in AlleyNYC.

