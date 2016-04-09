8 Items You Need on Your Desk

April 9, 2016 3 min read

Each day, you spend a large amount of your time at your desk. Therefore, you need to be prepared for many unexpected things. Below I tried to list the essential items many of you may need while working in the office. You will see that if you keep the below items, your desk will become a much nicer area to work.

1. Healthy snacks

Eating healthy snacks like cereal, almonds, nuts, yogurt and fruit will keep you both full and nutritious throughout the day. As a result, your stomach will stop bothering you and your performance will improve.

2. Headphones

Putting on your headphones is a great option if you want to fully concentrate on your work and block out the noise in the background. Also, when you give a break, you can watch the new video everybody is talking about without disturbing the rest of your coworkers.

3. An office cardigan:

Especially in the summer due to air conditions, you may feel chilly in the office. Keeping a cardigan at your chair may come handy, if you start to freeze. You can use this cardigan as a blanket too, if it is big enough.

4. Tissues and hand sanitizer

You can understand the importance of having tissues and hand sanitizer on your desk when you catch a cold or when you need to eat food at your desk. It is important to kill all the germs and keep your hands clean.

5. Bottle of water

A healthy person needs to consume 8 or 9 glasses of water per day to stay hydrated. You may forget to drink water when you are busy but keeping a bottle or a glass of water will remind you this need.

6. First aid supplies

First aid supplies include Band-Aids, eye drops, nose drops, vitamins, pain killers and etc. You can tailor these according to your needs. For example; if you wear lenses, you need to have eye drops and eye solution or if you have a sore throat, it is better to keep lozenges.

7. Deodorant

Especially in the spring and summer months, you may need this. Also, if you have a plan to go out right after work, it will come handy.

8. A spare phone charger or phone battery

Don’t let your phone battery drain down to 0. Batteries’ life is shortened every time you fully discharge them. If you want to use your phone longer, keep a spare phone charge in the office and charge your phone when it starts getting below 10 percent.