The Bots Are Coming -- to Facebook Messenger

April 13, 2016 1 min read

Battle of the bots. Bots are taking over Facebook messenger, allowing developers to create customer service queries. It was one of a slew of launches announced at the company’s global developer conference.

By the numbers. Uber released its first ever transparency report Tuesday in an effort to show regulators it has complied to various laws and ordinances. It announced it will release these reports every six months.

Easy being green. A new phone battery recharges itself using solar energy.

A heads up. Google will warn users when websites serve up deceptive ‘social engineering’ ads, according to Engadget.

