My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Boaty McBoatface Officially Wins Online Naming Contest

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Boaty McBoatface Officially Wins Online Naming Contest
Image credit: NERC
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Ask the internet a question, and the internet will give you an answer. Just not always the answer you wanted. When England's Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) asked the public for name suggestions for their new $300 million state-of-the-art polar research vessel, RRS Boaty McBoatface won by a tidal wave. It wasn't exactly the vibe they were going for when they asked for a name that would evoke great heroes of British history.

Over 7,000 names were submitted, and Boaty easily swam away with the victory, lapping up 124,109 votes. It now remains to be seen if NERC will listen to the public and christen their ship with, in our opinion, the greatest name of all time.

The rise of Boaty's moniker has been well documented by the man who came up with it, former BBC presenter James Hand. Here are some of his choice posts along McBoatface's epic journey.

And here's a look at the big bad plans for Boaty.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

5 Important Steps for Clarifying and Communicating Your Company's Values

Unfair Marketing Restrictions Are Stunting the Growth of Cannabis Brands

Branding

LinkedIn's New Reactions Will Help Your Social Strategy