My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Expert

How to Have a Successful Co-Founder Relationship

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Have a Successful Co-Founder Relationship
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and president of The RAW Office
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Choosing who your business partner(s) will be is the single most important decision you will make in your business -- and potentially in your life. It is arguably more important than who you will marry, as you will likely spend more hours with your business partner and their actions have a massive impact on your work-life balance, work schedule, personal life, income, stress levels, happiness and your overall daily life.

With that said, here is my advice and tips on choosing a business partner.

Related: Before You Bring a Co-Founder on Board, Ask These 5 Questions

Be picky.

Choose your business partner(s) carefully and wisely and never from a place of desperation. There are hundreds of potential partners and investors out there for you (assuming you have a good business idea and that you personally have value and skills to offer) so don’t get "married" to the first person you meet. Too many entrepreneurs jump at the first opportunity, because they do not see the other options in front of them.

Do research.

Take your time before agreeing to partner with anyone. Do your due diligence. Speak with several of the people who they have worked with in the past and in the case of an investor partner, talk with several of the founders that they have invested in before. Find out the good, the bad and the ugly in order to make an informed decision.

Determine your needs.

Your business partners should compliment your own skill sets. They should be people who bring different other areas of expertise, interests and experiences than you in the areas of: marketing, sales, operations, finance, human resources, technology, operations and fulfilment, to name a few. 

Related: 7 Qualities Every Entrepreneur Should Look for in a Co-Founder

Do not team up with people who have the same skills set as you or people who will be your submissive "yes" person. You need leader partners who will hold you to a higher standard and challenge you. Once you team up, you collectively raise the overall quality of the business, together you are a better team and the business is further ahead by the union.

Test it out.

In the case of a day-to-day working partner, before agreeing to being legally bound to each other do a short three to four week test project together. For example, if your new partner will become the CFO of your company, hire them to do a financial project first or in the case of a CTO, give them a back or front end development project to do so that you can see how you interact together and how you get along. You will experience their work ethic, your rapport with each other and the quality of their work before you agree to being business partners and getting legally intertwined. 

Be specific.

In writing, outline very clear job descriptions, titles and areas of responsibility with your partners and agree to how many hours everyone will work in the business each week. Have the equity ownership percentage, votes and board seats contingent on the new partners ACTUALLY doing what they have agreed to do. By creating an Earn-In structure you will avoid many problems down the road when your "all-star" partner turns out to be a major dud or is MIA.

Have an exit plan.

Make sure that you build an exit strategy mechanism into your agreements that allow you to end the partnership smoothly without damaging the business or causing stress and drama. Most partnerships do not work out, so be prepared for the day when one of the partners wants to leave the business, or you want them to leave as soon as possible. The agreements between you should provide opportunities to buy and sell shares and not tether you both to each other for the entire life of the business. 

Related: 10 Steps to Finding the Right Co-Founder

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

What to Consider When Deciding Between Forming a Sole Proprietorship or LLC

Ask the Expert

Before You Form an S Corp, Consider These Points

Ask the Expert

The 5 Slides You Must Have In Your Pitch Deck