My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Expert

How to Fairly Divide Equity Between a Co-Founder and Investor

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Fairly Divide Equity Between a Co-Founder and Investor
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and president of The RAW Office
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: How do you divide the equity if two partners have money to invest, and the third has the idea and will put in the work? 

A: This is a huge foundational issue that can make or break your company, as it will affect every aspect of the business and will have consequences for the entire life span of the venture. Therefore, it is important that you set yourself up for success.

The person who has the idea and is going to do the work should be the majority owner of the business with the money partners getting a small minor share. Too many founders make the mistake of giving away too much ownership, control, influence and power to the money partners.

While they should be super grateful for the offer of an investment, it is important to remember that the blood, sweat and tears, the long hours, the stress and the grind is for the founder to carry, for the most part, alone.

Related: How to Split Equity Without Giving Away the Company

That said, the money partners are super important and are major reason why your business will succeed if you don’t have access to your own money. Just make sure that the terms and conditions are in the startup’s best interest.  The money partners will not be running the business and they will have other careers and businesses to focus on besides yours.  When the going gets tough, most investors will not be arm in arm with you solving and fixing the problems. Those that do are golden so try to seek them out.

The founder should be adequately taken care of with majority equity ownership percentage, stock options and a parachute should his/her employment be terminated down the road.

It is also very important that the investor is adequately compensated for their trust and belief in you. In many cases you can get a convertible loan or straight debt financing instead of giving away too much equity, as these are usually more attractive from a tax perspective to the investor. 

The question of valuation and percentage ownership for the business partners is always a thorny and uncomfortable subject. Get a valuation formula or mechanism agreed to and in place up front before you take their check in order to avoid downstream problems.

Related: The ABCs of Equity Financing

Many businesses fail because the partners cannot agree on the value of the business and the ownership percentages. Most of the time this is because the founder thinks that their idea is the next billion dollar unicorn, blinding them to the reality that almost every business fails.

If your business is pre-revenue and pre-profitability it can easily be argued that the business is worth zero. So don’t kill a potential financing opportunity because the investor wants to value your "idea" at $ 500,000 or $ 2 Million. Be grateful that you are one of the few that actually get financed as most start-ups never do.

Do not make the mistake of trying to own a large piece of a small pie when owning a smaller chunk of a bigger more viable business would be better for you, your partners and the company. 

Try to avoid investors who are looking to control you through the legal documents. Beware of agreements that force you to give up board seats, veto rights, anti-dilution rights and approval rights. Instead you want partners that believe in you, who trust you and most importantly who empower you and support you. We call this ‘friendly money’.

You want partners who add significant value by rolling up their sleeves, working in the trenches, providing mentorship, expertise, and/or connections. These folks are called "smart money."

If you can get both friendly and smart money then accept the investment with gratitude and run hand in hand with your new money partner towards success. 

Related: The Trick to Splitting Startup Equity Among Key Players

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

What to Consider When Deciding Between Forming a Sole Proprietorship or LLC

Ask the Expert

Before You Form an S Corp, Consider These Points

Ask the Expert

The 5 Slides You Must Have In Your Pitch Deck