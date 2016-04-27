My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

eBay

More Buyers and Stubhub Help eBay Beat Earnings Expectations

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
More Buyers and Stubhub Help eBay Beat Earnings Expectations
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

EBay Inc. reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue forecast as a revamped shopping platform attracted more buyers, mitigating growth concerns following its spinoff of PayPal Holdings Inc.

The ecommerce company has been executing its plan to offer a bigger selection of products, new brands and more small-business sellers on its platform, along with getting sellers to offer detailed product data and reviews, Chief Executive Devin Wenig said on a conference call.

"One of the key foundational changes we're making to our marketplace platform to drive the most relevance, is the shift to be more product-based," he said.

For example, eBay has signed a deal with Adidas AG to open showrooms on its platform across key European markets later this year.

EBay, which spun off its main growth engine PayPal last July, has tackled slowing growth in its core business by overhauling its platform, search functions and refocusing on small-scale sellers.

The company said its gross merchandise volume, or the total value of all goods sold on its sites, rose 1 percent to $20.45 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

The number of active buyers rose 3.8 percent to 162 million.

Much of the company’s growth also came from Stubhub, its ticket reseller subsidiary, and its classifieds business. Stubhub posted revenue of $177 million, up 34 percent from the same period last year, while classifieds grew 15 percent year-over-year with sales of $186 million.

EBay forecast current-quarter revenue of $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion and adjusted profit from continuing operations of 40 to 42 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.14 billion and profit of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

EBay said it expected full-year revenue of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $8.5 billion to $8.8 billion.

First-quarter net income fell to $482 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with $626 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, eBay earned 47 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $2.14 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 45 cents per share and revenue of $2.08 billion.

EBay shares rose 4 percent immediately after the bell but later traded flat. So far this year, the company's shares have fallen nearly 11 percent.

(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

eBay

EBay Is the Single Most Influential Company of the Modern Era

eBay

More Buyers and Stubhub Help eBay Beat Earnings Expectations

Side Hustle

14 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home