My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

The CEO Behind 'Female Viagra' Announces Her Next Move

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The CEO Behind 'Female Viagra' Announces Her Next Move
Image credit: Allen G. Breed | AP
Cindy Whitehead, Pink Ceiling founder and former Sprout Pharmaceuticals CEO.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Cindy Whitehead, the ex-CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which developed "the female Viagra," announced Wednesday she is launching a new venture with a focus on solving problems for women.

Called "The Pink Ceiling," the company will offer seed investing or consulting to start-ups that want to improve women's lives.

The Pink Ceiling's first partnership is with Undercover Colors, a North Carolina-based start-up developing wearable nail technology to detect date rape drugs in drinks.

"Whether these advances break down social barriers or bust through ceilings to create new categories, our goal is to fuel the solutions that put the power of choice in women's hands," Whitehead, The Pink Ceiling founder and CEO said in a release.

Whitehead co-founded and served as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals. Last year, Sprout Pharmaceuticals made headlines when it created the first ever FDA-approved drug for low sexual desire in women, Addyi, dubbed the "female Viagra."

"My driving passion is identifying real solutions that can become catalysts for meaningful change for women," Whitehead said.

Interested entrepreneurs can pitch to Pink Ceiling on its website.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

What It's Like to Be Mentored by Gwyneth Paltrow

She's a Successful NFL Sports Agent. And, Yes, She's Ready to Show You the Money.

5 Ways to Make the Modern Tech Workplace More Welcoming to Women