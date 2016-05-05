Is Your Creativity Suffering from Cabin Fever?

May 5, 2016 5 min read

If you’ve ever been stuck inside for a prolonged period during a storm, you’re probably familiar with cabin fever -- the state of anxiety, restlessness and boredom that arises from being trapped in a confined place.

But what about the cabin fever we inflict on ourselves? You don’t have to be walled up inside a house to experience its effects -- it creeps in through your own harmless routine: driving the same route to the office, working long hours at your desk, running meetings, going to tried-and-true lunch spots, stopping by the grocery store on the way home.

This kind of monotonous activity can cause what I call ‘creative’ cabin fever. You aren’t trapped inside with 10 feet of snow, but your creative capacities have completely frozen up.

Three signs your creativity is suffering from cabin fever.

Routine makes us feel safe and in control and most of the time, it helps us get unglamorous chores done without a lot of effort (laundry, anyone?). But a prolonged state of repetitive activities isn’t healthy and degrades creative thinking. Here’s how:

Tunnel vision: When you’re stuck in the same mode of acting and thinking, it’s easy to get fixated on small or unimportant details that don’t matter. If you’re not present with your thoughts, you’ll be more dismissive of new ideas, less appreciative of loved ones and less curious about what’s going on around you -- all things that have a major impact on creativity.

Burnout: Creative ideas that might typically present themselves without much effort don’t seem to be coming. Instead of taking a break, you push forward, working longer hours while getting fewer things done and making sloppy mistakes. You’ll experience that classic “spinning of the wheels” feeling, which can take a toll on your cognitive and creative capacities.

Lazy thinking: In the same way that sitting around your house all day can make you feel restless and bored, being trapped in your work routine can turn you into a lazy thinker. Lazy thinking may be associated with an uninspired or dull feeling (a ‘who cares’ kind of day) or it might happen over time as you become less challenged and more routinized in your work. If you’re resorting to the same tricks and status quo answers, you’re not using your creative faculties.

How to overcome ‘creative’ cabin fever.

When you’re knee-deep in a project, it might seem contradictory to stop working. But that’s exactly what you should do. Research shows that when you’re relaxed and distracted (after a shower, for example) your brain is more receptive to the flow of dopamine -- a key trigger for creativity. It’s often those 10 minutes away from your phone and daily life that you have time to process ideas without intense focus and let your subconscious take over. So, what are some ways to get relaxed and distracted?

Rather than wait until your creativity is suffering from cabin fever, take control. Make relaxation a weekly priority by blocking out periods of time away from the office and spending time in nature. It might feel risky giving up precious work hours to take a break. But in an economy that places a high premium on creativity, it’s a bigger risk not to.