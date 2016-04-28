My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Snapchat Turns Collision Conference Attendees Into Small-Business Heroes on National Superhero Day

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Snapchat Turns Collision Conference Attendees Into Small-Business Heroes on National Superhero Day
Image credit: vgajic | Getty Images
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In honor of National Superhero Day, Snapchat decided to recognize innovators of the tech world and small-business owners by offering a new free filter to let attendees of the third annual global Collision Conference in New Orleans see their inner heroes.

Collision Conference attracted more than 11,000 innovators this year despite the move from Las Vegas to New Orleans. Behind the mask filter is HEROfarm, a New Orleans-born marketing and public relations agency.

Related: Watch Livestream Video Interviews With the Tech World's Best-of-the-Best at Collision Conference 2016

The goal with the image overlay was to highlight the many different kinds of heroes in the world -- and the small-business entrepreneur certainly qualifies, as about 90 percent of U.S. business is made up of small companies with fewer than 20 employees, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The filter, which is overlayed on a Snapchat user's selfie by swiping left immediately after taking the image, puts a hero's mask onto the user and calls him or her a "Tech Hero" on #NationalSuperheroDay.

The filter is available in the convention center until the close of Collision at 5 p.m. ET today. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

Snapchat

Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies