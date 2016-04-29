My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

China

A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour
Image credit: Uncle Martian/Weibo
The Uncle Martian launch event.
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

A company in China just unveiled a premium sports clothing brand that looks very similar to Under Armour.

Images from Uncle Martian's launch show were shared widely on social media this week when people noticed the blatant similarities between the two sports clothing brands.

The 25-year-old Chinese sports manufacturer Tingfei Long Sporting Goods Co. is behind the new brand, according to Mashable, where we first spotted the story.

Uncle Martian is not even trying to hide the similarities between the two sports clothing brands.

On Weibo, a Chinese social-media site, Uncle Martian shared a post that included a photo of the Under Armour logo alongside images from the launch.

Under Armour was not immediately available for comment.

China has copyright laws that are fairly similar to those of Western countries. It has been a part of the World Trade Organization since 2001, which requires it to establish significant intellectual property law. The problem is that these copyright laws are difficult to enforce in China, according to the China Business Review.

See if you can tell the difference:

Under Armour/Uncle Martian

Image credit: Under Armour/Uncle Martian

Here are some more pictures from Uncle Martian's launch party:

Uncle Martian

Image credit: Uncle Martian

Check out the Uncle Martian model on the catwalk:

uncle martian catwalk

Image credit: Uncle Martian

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

China

China Blocks Microsoft's Bing, Despite Offering Censored Search

China

5 Steps You Should Take to Maximize Your IP in China

China

3 Tactics Entrepreneurs Can Use for Startup Success in China