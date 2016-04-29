A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour

April 29, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



A company in China just unveiled a premium sports clothing brand that looks very similar to Under Armour.

Images from Uncle Martian's launch show were shared widely on social media this week when people noticed the blatant similarities between the two sports clothing brands.

The 25-year-old Chinese sports manufacturer Tingfei Long Sporting Goods Co. is behind the new brand, according to Mashable, where we first spotted the story.

Uncle Martian is not even trying to hide the similarities between the two sports clothing brands.

On Weibo, a Chinese social-media site, Uncle Martian shared a post that included a photo of the Under Armour logo alongside images from the launch.

Under Armour was not immediately available for comment.

China has copyright laws that are fairly similar to those of Western countries. It has been a part of the World Trade Organization since 2001, which requires it to establish significant intellectual property law. The problem is that these copyright laws are difficult to enforce in China, according to the China Business Review.

See if you can tell the difference:

Image credit: Under Armour/Uncle Martian

Here are some more pictures from Uncle Martian's launch party:

Image credit: Uncle Martian

Check out the Uncle Martian model on the catwalk:

Image credit: Uncle Martian