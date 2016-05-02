My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Businesses

2016 Election Causing Many Small-Business Owners to Feel Down

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2016 Election Causing Many Small-Business Owners to Feel Down
Image credit: Blend Images - Hill Street Studios | Getty Images
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being a small-business owner ain’t easy, and the current political climate ain’t making it any easier.

According to Capital One’s latest Spark Business Barometer -- a national study that assesses small businesses by tracking financial and economic conditions, hiring practices and plans -- researchers found a 9 percent drop in the last year alone in the number of owners who believe things are going “good” or “excellent.”

Related: The 15 Most Profitable Small-Business Industries

Data was collected through the company’s Spring 2016 Small Business Barometer Survey, involving analysis from ORC International. The telephone study featured a sample of 401 for-profit small businesses from the U.S. with revenues less than $10 million.

“Now is a critical time for small businesses as the country anticipates a change in leadership and new opportunities and challenges, such as market dynamics and new regulations and tax laws, which can have a significant impact on business results,” says Keri Gohman, head of small-business banking at Capital One.

One of the biggest factors contributing to the lack in morale was the amount of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election. In the study, one in four owners said the issue was their primary concern, unclear about tax policies, economic growth, increasing healthcare costs and altering regulations on a local and national scale.

The apprehension is already affecting business as plans to hire, investments and employee benefits decrease.

Related: Steps to Starting a Small Business

Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom, as women and young business owners stay optimistic. Nearly half believe conditions will be stable moving forward and the majority say their business will actually be in better shape in just six months.

Morale could also improve if owners capitalized more on digital, analytic and social tools, which the study says only a small portion actually use. Others may also want to consider using a business credit card, which could offer a list of benefits, such as cash back, travel and business and tracking tools. Though the majority do actually have a card, only about 20 percent actually use it on a regular bases.

If that doesn’t work, it couldn’t hurt to throw in a joke or two at Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump’s expense. You know, for morale's sake.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Canna-pocalypse of Small Brands Is Upon Us - But All Is Not Lost

Small Businesses Face 6 Challenges in the Weed Market

Small Businesses

How You Can Win the 'David and Goliath' Battle With Big Brands