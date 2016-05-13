5 Simple Video Editor Apps That Will Make Your Content Shine

May 13, 2016 4 min read

Simply put, video is the alpha and omega when it comes to content marketing. Video content is on top, becoming more and more popular as consumers lean away from overt marketing and towards native advertising and influencer marketing. According to the Content Marketing Institute, video content will account for 55 percent of all Internet traffic this year, increasing 18-fold.

The future is clear: in order to stay relevant in today’s marketing landscape, businesses need to be able to create their own sleek, beautiful videos to capture the attention of a largely mobile audience. But many businesses are posting shaky, unedited video, and don’t know how to create interesting content that looks professional and interesting.

The good news is there are tons of great video editing apps out there that can help businesses take advantage of this video-heavy marketing trend to attract more followers and sales. Try these apps are almost all free or inexpensive, incredibly user friendly and simple enough that anyone can use them to make really intriguing video content:

1. Quik.

GoPro has long been known for their incredible footage, but editing those hours of reel from their indestructible cameras seems daunting. To everyone’s delight, GoPro has launched a new video editing app that makes it a breeze.

Quik does exactly what it says -- edits mobile videos with a quickness. Very user friendly, it is created especially for amateur editors who want to make professional videos with almost no effort.

There’s some very cool features on this app, like video edits automatically synced to the beat of your chosen soundtrack, auto-search for the best moments in the film, filters and transitions. If that’s not enough, Quik also makes auto-edited highlight reels of video you took in the same timeframe or location.

2. Splice.

Splice, a second video editing app which GoPro acquired in February, is for the more seasoned video editor. It allows for more involved editing like speed choices, voiceover narration, multiple audio track mixes, sound effects and more filters, transitions and text options. A seriously great tool and it’s also free.

There are also some other incredible video editing options just released from other companies like:

3. Videorama.

If you are a fan of the super-successful Typorama app, you’ll love Videorama -- in fact, you’ll probably love this magical app either way. Videorama makes videos into cinema wonderlands: it features explosion overlays, sound effects, weather effects, and more available as in-app purchases for $0.99. The app isn’t associated with any brand, so uploading to Facebook, Instagram, Vine and others is very easy.

4. VivaVideo.

With a recently updated UI, VivaVideo is like a better, faster mobile iMovie. This awesome video editor will create video slideshows from your photos, video pic collages, will capture video especially for Instagram and Vine and for a small in-app purchase can also have HD capabilities.

5. Fused.

This app creates breathtaking double-exposure pictures and videos with so little effort that you’ll be shocked. The incredibly simple UI allows you to upload videos and photos from your library, choose filters and double exposure levels, apply masking, edit light and exposure levels, and voila: double-exposure videos that look like a million bucks. If you want some really unique, gorgeous content, Fused is a great place to start.

I hope by now you realize that any excuse you were using to keep from creating video content for your business is now moot. These apps will make anyone into a video editor with almost no effort at all, so try them out and you’ll have some incredible content before you know it.