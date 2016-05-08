Mother's Day

Here's a Breakdown of How Much We Spend on Mother's Day (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's a Breakdown of How Much We Spend on Mother's Day (Infographic)
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being a mom -- or a parent in general -- is a pretty thankless job. Except for one day each year. (PSA: That day is tomorrow, so if you don’t have a card or gift yet, get one now!) On Mother’s Day, we spend billions of dollars to show our appreciation for our moms. To provide a glimpse into how we celebrate, digital commerce firm SUMO Heavy has collected the following Mother’s Day statistics.

The average person spends $163 on Mother’s Day gifts -- and online shoppers spend even more! As a nation, we’ll fork over more than $21 billion this year to acknowledge the 85.4 million moms in the country, which is more than the $20.8 billion we spent on the holiday in 2015. Yet maybe that’s unnecessary. Moms say what they want most is something homemade, followed by dinner and a card.

Related: Mother’s Day in the U.S. by Region (Infographic)

Check out the infographic below to find out what type of present is more popular than gift cards, flowers or jewelry. Lest you think the holiday is over-commercialized and uncalled for, be sure to read the section that explains why those gifts are well deserved.

Click to Enlarge+
Mother's Day (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mother's Day

How 7 Great Moms Raised 7 Extraordinary Entrepreneurs

Mother's Day

Mother's Day in the U.S. by Region (Infographic)

Mother's Day

Here's a Breakdown of How Much We Spend on Mother's Day (Infographic)