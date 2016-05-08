Here's a Breakdown of How Much We Spend on Mother's Day (Infographic)

May 8, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being a mom -- or a parent in general -- is a pretty thankless job. Except for one day each year. (PSA: That day is tomorrow, so if you don’t have a card or gift yet, get one now!) On Mother’s Day, we spend billions of dollars to show our appreciation for our moms. To provide a glimpse into how we celebrate, digital commerce firm SUMO Heavy has collected the following Mother’s Day statistics.

The average person spends $163 on Mother’s Day gifts -- and online shoppers spend even more! As a nation, we’ll fork over more than $21 billion this year to acknowledge the 85.4 million moms in the country, which is more than the $20.8 billion we spent on the holiday in 2015. Yet maybe that’s unnecessary. Moms say what they want most is something homemade, followed by dinner and a card.

Related: Mother’s Day in the U.S. by Region (Infographic)

Check out the infographic below to find out what type of present is more popular than gift cards, flowers or jewelry. Lest you think the holiday is over-commercialized and uncalled for, be sure to read the section that explains why those gifts are well deserved.