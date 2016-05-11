For Frequent Fliers, Using Miles Is Getting Easier

"I would say it is getting easier, especially if you live outside the United States," said Jay Sorensen, president of IdeaWorks. "I think the airlines have realized that for too long they have been too stingy with rewards on these long-haul routes."

Airlines decide how many seats to free up for reward travel based on the overall profitability of a particular flight. For example, the first flight from Chicago to New York City on a Monday morning is likely to have high demand from paying customers, so carriers may decide to offer no seats for reward bookings on that flight.

By comparison, demand is typically much lower for a flight between those two cities in the middle of the day, so an airline could decide to make some seats available for frequent fliers.

As for international flights, Sorensen said the greater availability of seats reflects the routes' growing importance to airlines' most loyal customers, who tend to fly more often and therefore rack up more miles.

"Perhaps what these programs are doing is they are beginning to cater more to their ultra-frequent fliers," he said.