Hustler, Prodigy or Visionary? What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)

May 14, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are many different working styles out there. Entrepreneurship is no different.

While some ‘treps are all about the hustle -- makeup maven Mary Kay Ash, for instance -- others thrive on innovating and challenging the status quo, such as Zappos CEO Tony Hseih. While Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is a prodigy that can rely on innate intelligence and instinct as well as a higher degree of emotional stability, Apple’s Steve Jobs was constantly trying to look ahead and plan his next move.

The Founder Institute, a launch program for startups, tested more than 30,000 entrepreneurs to discover what qualities and priorities were common in each of the six categories: Hustler, Innovator, Prodigy, Visionary, Machine and Strategist. Each classification boasts successful, household-name entrepreneurs.

Check out the infographic below to discover which profile resonates most with you.