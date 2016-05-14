Infographics

Hustler, Prodigy or Visionary? What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hustler, Prodigy or Visionary? What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)
Image credit: Morsa Images | Getty Images
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are many different working styles out there. Entrepreneurship is no different.

While some ‘treps are all about the hustle -- makeup maven Mary Kay Ash, for instance -- others thrive on innovating and challenging the status quo, such as Zappos CEO Tony Hseih. While Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is a prodigy that can rely on innate intelligence and instinct as well as a higher degree of emotional stability, Apple’s Steve Jobs was constantly trying to look ahead and plan his next move.

The Founder Institute, a launch program for startups, tested more than 30,000 entrepreneurs to discover what qualities and priorities were common in each of the six categories: Hustler, Innovator, Prodigy, Visionary, Machine and Strategist. Each classification boasts successful, household-name entrepreneurs.

Related: Inspirational Quotes From 100 Famous Business Leaders (Infographic)

Check out the infographic below to discover which profile resonates most with you.

Click to Enlarge+
Entrepreneur (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Small Business Heroes

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)