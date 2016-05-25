10 On-Demand Services to Watch 2016 - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

May 25, 2016 2 min read

On-demand companies keep pushing boundaries for convenience -- as these companies show.

1. Shyp simplifies shipping with couriers that pick up and pack items and send them at the lowest available rate.

2. Homepolish connects users with interior decorators that match their style. Only 5 percent of the designers who apply are accepted to work for the service.

3. For as little as $60 a month, ClassPass provides unlimited access to boutique fitness classes. No wonder the service (available nationwide and in Australia and London) has attracted $84 million in funding.

4. On-demand massage? Why, c'mon in! Soothe sends a masseuse to your home within an hour’s notice, and the company plans to expand to 20 new cities and international markets by the end of the year.

5. SitterCity is your Saturday-night hero. The company connects babysitters and parents in one place, and recently launched Chime to offer well-reviewed sitters who are nearby and available now.

6. No time to get to DryBar? Glamsquad delivers professional hair and makeup artists to your door, with appointments booked via an app or online.

7. Former Apple and JC Penney guy Ron Johnson’s latest endeavor, Enjoy, sells gadgets to consumers, delivers quickly to their door and shows them how to set up and use the stuff -- and even integrate it all into a connected home.

8. Move Loot helps users sell and buy furniture, providing pickup, listing, storage and delivery. Its movers -- salaried employees trained to not break your stuff -- can guarantee an ultra-narrow pickup and delivery window.

9. Pickup and drop-off laundry isn’t new, but Washio has nearly perfected the system with its quick turnaround and efficient deliveries -- especially among business travelers, who are ditching hotel dry cleaning.

10. OpenDoor wants to buy your house. The company uses data analytics to determine the fairest price, makes you an offer and can close the sale within three days. Then it deals with the headache of listing and selling it.

