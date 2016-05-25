10 Finance & Capital Companies to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

May 25, 2016

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur.

From funding to savings, these brilliant companies create solutions that move people and companies forward.

1. Danish Ventures has created a fund that targets design-focused but scalable companies solving some of the world’s biggest problems.

2. Users of Qapital, a personal savings app, set spending rules for themselves. When they break those rules, money is automatically placed into savings.

3. Aspiration makes investing accessible: For $500, invest in one of its funds. Its “pay what is fair” model gives customers the option to choose zero fees.

4. Online credit marketplace Fundera helps VC-less startups snag small investments from trusted enders. It takes a 1 to 3 percent fee from lenders (rather than tax borrowers) and has helped secure $140 million for more than 2,500 businesses.

5. Earnest helps refinance those dreaded student loans by using career and financial histories to determine a borrower’s ability to pay, and saves borrowers an average of $18,000 over 10 years.

6. Microfinance startup First Access uses prepaid mobile-phone payment histories to quickly and affordably predict credit risk for borrowers in developing markets.

7. iAngels, an Israel-based equity crowdfunding platform, helps international private investors access early-stage opportunities alongside Israel’s leading angels.

8. Painless1099 helps freelancers save for tax season, automatically putting away the proper amount before payments route to a checking account.

9. New to investing? Simply Wall St. turns stock data into simple, helpful graphics.

10. Fastacash, which recently closed a $15 million Series B round, wants to make sharing money with friends (and paying brands) as easy as texting.

