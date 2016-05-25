Innovation Now Presented by

10 Finance & Capital Companies to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

Image credit: Benjamin Van Der Spek / EyeEm | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Presented by

From funding to savings, these brilliant companies create solutions that move people and companies forward. 

1Danish Ventures has created a fund that targets design-focused but scalable companies solving some of the world’s biggest problems.

2. Users of Qapital, a personal savings app, set spending rules for themselves. When they break those rules, money is automatically placed into savings.

3. Aspiration makes investing accessible: For $500, invest in one of its funds. Its “pay what is fair” model gives customers the option to choose zero fees. 

4. Online credit marketplace Fundera helps VC-less startups snag small investments from trusted enders. It takes a 1 to 3 percent fee from lenders (rather than tax borrowers) and has helped secure $140 million for more than 2,500 businesses. 

5. Earnest helps refinance those dreaded student loans by using career and financial histories to determine a borrower’s ability to pay, and saves borrowers an average of $18,000 over 10 years. 

6. Microfinance startup First Access uses prepaid mobile-phone payment histories to quickly and affordably predict credit risk for borrowers in developing markets. 

7. iAngels, an Israel-based equity crowdfunding platform, helps international private investors access early-stage opportunities alongside Israel’s leading angels. 

8. Painless1099 helps freelancers save for tax season, automatically putting away the proper amount before payments route to a checking account. 

9. New to investing? Simply Wall St. turns stock data into simple, helpful graphics.

10. Fastacash, which recently closed a $15 million Series B round, wants to make sharing money with friends (and paying brands) as easy as texting.  

Check out more companies on the 2016 Brilliant 100 list

