Samsung Wants to Turn Your Hand Into an Interactive Smartwatch Display

The days of complaining about tiny smartwatch displays may soon be over. That’s if Samsung has anything to do about it.

A patent the South Korean tech giant recently filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office outlines plans for a smartwatch that projects an interactive display onto the back of a wearer’s hand.

In other words, if your sausage fingers are too big to easily navigate the touch technology of other smartwatches, then this might be something to keep an eye on.

Image credit: Samsung (USPTO)

Simply, a Samsung smartwatch could someday come with a projector to display what’s on your watch onto your hand, a camera to see how the wearer interacts with what’s being displayed, and a processor to understand it all. You could potentially type out a password, or the words of a text, etc., on the back of your hand virtually instead of a tiny smartwatch screen.

Samsung’s patent also shows how the technology could project your smartwatch screen onto other surfaces, such as a nearby wall or screen.

Pretty cool.

This isn’t the first time someone has dreamt up a way to project a larger version of a small screen onto a person’s arm. The inventors of Cicret (pronounced “secret”) are developing a bracelet that can project an interactive version of your smartphone’s display onto your forearm, in full color. See for yourself.

Note to Samsung: Me and my sausage fingers will be waiting patiently.