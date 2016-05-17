Far Out Tech

Samsung Wants to Turn Your Hand Into an Interactive Smartwatch Display

Samsung Wants to Turn Your Hand Into an Interactive Smartwatch Display
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
The days of complaining about tiny smartwatch displays may soon be over. That’s if Samsung has anything to do about it.

A patent the South Korean tech giant recently filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office outlines plans for a smartwatch that projects an interactive display onto the back of a wearer’s hand.

In other words, if your sausage fingers are too big to easily navigate the touch technology of other smartwatches, then this might be something to keep an eye on.

Image credit: Samsung (USPTO)

Related: All You Need to Control This Wheelchair Is Your Face

Simply, a Samsung smartwatch could someday come with a projector to display what’s on your watch onto your hand, a camera to see how the wearer interacts with what’s being displayed, and a processor to understand it all. You could potentially type out a password, or the words of a text, etc., on the back of your hand virtually instead of a tiny smartwatch screen.

Samsung’s patent also shows how the technology could project your smartwatch screen onto other surfaces, such as a nearby wall or screen.

Pretty cool.

This isn’t the first time someone has dreamt up a way to project a larger version of a small screen onto a person’s arm. The inventors of Cicret (pronounced “secret”) are developing a bracelet that can project an interactive version of your smartphone’s display onto your forearm, in full color. See for yourself.

Related: A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display

Note to Samsung: Me and my sausage fingers will be waiting patiently.

