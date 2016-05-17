job skills

These Skills Will Boost Your Salary by 20 Percent

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read

When it comes to skills that pay the bills, it’s all about STEM-based skills. Knowing how to code will bring the biggest boost to your paycheck, according to recent report from PayScale, the world’s largest online salary database.

Knowing how to program in Scala, Cisco and Go gets you the biggest salary bump of 22 percent, 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Worth noting is that two of these languages -- Scala and Go -- are emerging skills, or skills that have only been in demand for the past five years.

“STEM skills are continually becoming more important in our technology and data-driven economy,” says Katie Bardaro, lead economist at PayScale. “Even positions that didn’t previously require any tech or data skills are starting to more and more, and making sure you arm yourself with these skills is a way to compete in today’s labor market.”

And if you’re looking to get a promotion, the skills you need to get one differ at every pay grade. If you’re at the C-Suite level (or aiming for it) and looking reach the next rung of the ladder, these are the most common skills: business management (21.8 percent), IT management (20.3 percent) and profit and loss management (16.8 percent).

For those at the director level, these are the most common skills among those promoted. Donor relations skills are at 20.2 percent, software development management is at 13.9 percent and senior financial management is at 12 percent.

For those training to be managers -- but aren’t quite there yet -- the most common skills for promotion are training management (3.1 percent), property management (3 percent) and event management (2.7 percent).

Related: 5 Ways to Find Your Dream Job

Perceived competence gap

There is a major perception gap in competence between those who are recent college graduates and the managers who hire them. According to PayScale, 87 percent of workers feel well-prepared for their jobs upon graduation, whereas only 50 percent of managers feel employees who recently graduated are well prepared.

The gap in competence between those graduating college and those hiring can be attributed, at least in part, to “the increased dependence on technology and the recent Great Recession,” says Bardaro. “The two factors has helped to widen the skills gap and worked together to make employers pickier about the talent they pull in and to make it harder for students (and schools) to have the ability to learn (teach) new technologies.”

However, not all managers feel the same about recent college grads. Among them, it’s millennial managers who have the most faith in the skills of recent college grads at 55 percent, followed by baby boomers at 48 percent and gen Xers at 47.

Related: Why More Than Half of Your Employees Are Looking for a New Job

Communication and problem-solving

With all the buzz about STEM and tech-based skills, those skills aren’t what managers cite are most lacking among recent college grads. Data shows that 44 percent of managers feel that writing proficiency is lacking, along with critical thinking/problem-solving (60 percent) and public speaking (39 percent).

Related: 10 Tips for Finding the Best Career Fit In a Startup

The good news is that if you lack these skills, it doesn’t doom you to a promotion-free career trajectory, says Bardaro. “[STEM and technology] skills are often ones you can learn while already in your career due to both the nature of these skills, and the prevalence of online coursework in these areas.” 

As for learning how to write a good email, learn the basics and practice. And there’s always spell check.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

It's Time to Recognize Cannabis Is a Valid Business Career

Coding

Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent

Skills Gap

3 Ways to Identify, and Fill, the Skills Gap at Your Workplace