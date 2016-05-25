Marketing Strategies

'Fun For The Whole Family' Does Not Exist in Marketing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Fun For The Whole Family' Does Not Exist in Marketing
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whoever coined the phrase “fun for the whole family” obviously never had fun -- and never had family.

Anyone and everyone in a family knows that it’s impossible to come up with one thing that everyone thinks is fun. There’s no way to please everyone, all at once. When one person is happy, the other person isn’t. And then it flips. Trust me, I know: I just raised two very independent kids.

Related: You'll Never Get New Customers If You Don't Target New Markets

“Fun for the whole family,” just simply doesn’t exist. I exaggerate, for sure, but I’m sure you get the point.

And while the phrase certainly isn’t realistic in family life, it’s also not at all feasible in marketing either.

You simply can’t be all things to all people. There’s no “fun for the whole family” in marketing.

You have to be choice-ful and purposeful in all your marketing efforts.

It starts out by knowing who you are as a brand. Ask yourself, “What are your key features, and what do you uniquely offer to your customer?” Focus and pick one or two attributes where your brand can really excel. Don’t try to be “all of the above.” By concentrating on your best benefits, you can become expert at them and be known for them. And your customers will return again and again as a result.

Related: 10 Ways to Learn About Your Target Audience

Your brand will then have clear meaning.

And speaking of customers, focus is again key. You can’t be “fun for the whole family” here either. Not only can you not be “all things” but you can’t be “all things to all people either.” Just like you pick your best attributes, you also have to pick your best customers, too.

This is called targeting for a reason.

Targeting is an important part of marketing, because it forces you to choose those customers who you are most likely to satisfy: those most likely to turn to you again and again as an expert in your field. You can’t please all men and all women and all young and all old. You have to choose which subset of the population to satisfy the most.

You have to target your best shot at being successful.

And then, once you know your target market really well, you can continue to hone your craft and finesse your brand to please them even more.

Related: Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond

That’s where the magic of marketing comes in -- when your brand is perfectly aligned with your target audience.

Now that’s fun.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing Strategies

Learn How to Create a Marketing Plan That Works

Marketing Strategies

This Marketing Guru Says You Should Focus on a 'Coalition of the Willing'

Marketing Strategies

Best Ways to Use Data in Making Decisions