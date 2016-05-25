Apple May Unveil a New Macbook Pro This Fall -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 25, 2016 1 min read

New and improved. For the first time since 2010, Apple is planning to radically redesign the Macbook Pro this fall.

Access for everyone. Microsoft is awarding its first grants to help expand Internet access globally.

Investigating. Officials raided offices in Google Paris because of a tax evasion inquiry.

Rewind. Facebook has apologized and is retracting a ban it placed on a photo featuring a plus-size model.

Alterations. Twitter is not only going to ease character limits, but it also plans to add more handle tags and enable more photo, video and GIF capabilities.

Oh, snap. In its latest funding round, Snapchat is raising around a $20 billion valuation.

Alternatives. Just 16 days after voters turned down Uber and Lyft, Austin tech companies have provided an alternative: RideAustin.

Getting creative. Wendy’s has added the new Bacon Mozzarella Burger to its menu.

A chilling effect. Getting into the ice coffee game, Dairy Queen now has its own version of ice coffee in its list of refreshments.