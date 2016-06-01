Branding

Consistency Is King, Queen and All the Aces in the Game of Branding

Image credit: Yuji Sakai, Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’ve been in marketing my entire career, and I have to say that I still find it incredibly challenging. It’s a big job if you do it right, and it constantly changes. There are so many dimensions to marketing a brand -- so much so that it often causes brain freeze. Marketers can easily get frozen in place, paralyzed over which communications option to pick next.

I’ve been there myself -- frozen in place with too many marketing decisions in front of me.

Which is partly why I just love it when someone asks, “Can you give me some advice on how to market my brand?”

“Sure,” I often feel like replying, “Do you have a few hours to chat?!?”

There’s no way to determine how best to market a brand in just a few hours. It takes careful consideration with various inputs to guide your thinking.

There’s no one quick-fix.

Well, actually, there is one piece of advice that applies to virtually every brand and every marketing situation. It’s advice that I like to give to anyone responsible for taking care of a brand. It always applies.

Consistency.

Consistency is king, queen and all the aces. Without consistency, you don’t have a brand. At least not in my book!

No matter your brand, always be consistent in how you market it.

When marketing your brand, your goal should be to have people get to the point where they can’t live you. You want them to come to rely on you for the best that you have to offer them. You want them to consume all aspects of your brand, the product or service as well as all the communications (like your social channels, for example).

If you are ever going to have people feel that way about your brand, you have to be consistent with every interaction. The quality has to be consistently high, and the communications have to be consistently on target each and every time.

