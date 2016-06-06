Start Up Your Day

Are Amazon Services Overpriced? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Image credit: Eric Broder Van Dyke | Shutterstock
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Lace up. A low-cost airline has made sneakers that can use Google Maps.

A legend. After Muhammad Ali passed away this weekend, Apple honored the boxing legend by featuring him on its homepage.

Overpriced. A study says people are paying too much for Amazon services.

By force. Facebook is slowly removing its chat from its mobile site, making users download the Messenger app instead.

Winning. Chick-fil-A’s new app became number one in Apple's iTunes Store.

