4 Tips for Keeping that New Hire

4 Tips for Keeping that New Hire
Image credit: Frazer Hudson
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hiring people is a lot of work -- and a huge financial investment. In fact, the Center for American Progress says it costs roughly 20 percent of a new hire’s salary just to get them signed on. So once they’re hired, you’ll want a lineup of great tech that gets them excited and keeps them engaged, says David Secunda, founder and CEO of Boulder, Colo.-based HR startup WorkBright.

Before they’re hired 

When an employee quits early, it’s often because they had very different expectations about the job -- which means you didn’t hire the right person. Use social media to provide transparency into your company. Create “Day in the Life” videos on YouTube to profile employees, special events and other “insider views” of the business. Be honest about all positions -- even those parts that aren’t glamorous. 

Once they’re hired 

Use onboarding programs like WorkBright or Red Carpet by Silk Road to collect info on the new employee, and pair them with a like-minded mentor. Create a series of email messages, delivered on a set schedule using a tool like Constant Contact, to orient them to what makes your company special. And immediately plug them into your employee-only social media platforms, then ask them to post a photo and share a bit about their history and why they’re excited to join the team.

Employee orientation

Document tools like Google Forms can collect nonsensitive paperwork immediately. Many incoming staffers today prefer completing their onboarding from their smartphone, which is quick and comfortable, and increases their commitment.

Keep it going

Use a tool like SurveyMonkey to ask questions: Does someone at work encourage your development? If you need help, are there people you can turn to for support? Do you have the equipment to do your work correctly? Once you start tracking engagement, you can design solutions to address your weaknesses.  

