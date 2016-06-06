Franchise of the Day: Crunch Into a Cookie With This Franchise

June 6, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nothing is more American than a good ole sugar rush, and Great American Cookies is more than happy to provide one.

The company’s got the zeal of proud tradition, too, founded with a generations-old family recipe for gourmet cookies. Launched in 1977 in Atlanta, it started franchising the same year and has offered fresh brownies, cookies and cakes ever since.

Currently, the business is a member of the Global Franchise Group, which includes franchises such as Pretzelmaker, Marble Slab Creamery and MaggieMoo's. With more than 300 locations in the United States, Great American Cookies is ranked as No. 128 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.