Jennifer Lawrence to Play Elizabeth Holmes in New Movie About Theranos

Jennifer Lawrence recently starred in a lukewarm-reviewed biopic about Joy Mangano, an entrepreneur who made millions selling the self-wringing Miracle Mop on QVC.

Now, she’s signed on to a film about Elizabeth Holmes, the CEO and founder of Theranos, a biotech company once valued at $9 billion. After a series of investigations exposed its miracle blood-testing product didn’t work so well, Holmes, 32, has been knocked off her perch as one of the most successful female entrepreneurs of recent time. All of the drama will play out in the upcoming film.

Adam McKay, who directed The Big Short and Anchorman, has taken on the project, according to Deadline.

No one knows what will happen next in the Theranos saga, but Holmes has not retreated from the company she founded as a Stanford sophomore. Theranos has bolstered its board with medical experts and is hiring dozens of new employees, including executive and personal assistants for Holmes. Most recently, Forbes has issued a new net worth for Holmes, knocking her down from $4.5 billion to virtually $0.

It will be interesting who delivers the superior performance: Lawrence trying to portray another entrepreneur, or Holmes trying to recover from this debacle.