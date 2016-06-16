Inspiration

Think You've Got Obstacles? Watch This One-Legged Athlete Compete on 'American Ninja Warrior.'

Entrepreneurs face hardships, whether that's thinking up great business ideas, seeking investors or growing your company. We all also hit walls sometimes and just want to give in.

If you're feeling down, check out this clip from American Ninja Warrior's current season featuring Zach Gowen. Gowen had an aggressive cancer when he was a kid, and the only way to save him was to amputate his left leg. That didn't stop Gowen, however.

He eventually became a professional wrestler in the WWE, performing leg drops and suplexes on his two-legged opponents. Here, he takes on the qualifying stage of American Ninja Warrior, a grueling obstacle course that requires speed, agility and strength.

Suffice to say, the crowd was behind him. We're sure you will be, too.

