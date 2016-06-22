Facebook

Facebook Signs Deals With Media Firms and Celebrities for Live Video

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Signs Deals With Media Firms and Celebrities for Live Video
Image credit: Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook Inc. has signed deals worth more than $50 million with media companies and celebrities to create videos for its live-streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Facebook has signed nearly 140 deals, including with CNN, the New York Times, Vox Media, Tastemade, Mashable and the Huffington Post, the Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a document.

Comedian Kevin Hart, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, wellness guru Deepak Chopra and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson are among the celebrities that Facebook has partnered with.

"We have an early beta program for a relatively small number partners that includes a broad range of content types from regions around the world," Justin Osofsky, the vice president of global operations and media partnerships at Facebook, said in an email.

"We wanted to invite a broad set of partners so we could get feedback from a variety of different organization about what works and what doesn't."

The document shows that Facebook's deal with online publisher BuzzFeed has the highest value at $3.05 million, the Journal said, followed by the New York Times at $3.03 million and CNN at $2.5 million.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Denies Being a Social Network in Lawsuit Response

Facebook

The Deadly Poison Sarin Was Detected in a Mailbag at Facebook's Offices in California

Facebook

Facebook's Cryptocurrency: Everything We Know So Far