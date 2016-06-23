Innovation Now Presented by

A Highway That Will Produce Power Instead of Roadkill

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Highway That Will Produce Power Instead of Roadkill
Image credit: Solar Roadways
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read
Presented by

Soon, you’ll be able to get your renewable energy kicks on Route 66. Seriously.

As part of its “Road to Tomorrow Initiative,” Missouri’s Department of Transportation is partnering with Idaho-based startup Solar Roadways. The plan is to cover an as-yet undetermined amount of pavement at the historic Route 66 Welcome Center in Conway, Mo., with road-ready solar panels that generate electricity.

“We expect them to be in place, I’m hoping, by the end of this year, maybe before snow flies,” initiative leader Tom Blair recently told the Kansas City Star. Blair says the state will turn to crowdfunding in hopes of ponying up the money to put this plan in motion.

Image credit: Solar Roadways

Related: This Car-Swallowing Contraption Is Actually a Futuristic City Bus

In 2009, the team behind Solar Roadways received a $100,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration to help build a prototype. The company has since received a pair of $750,000 research grants from the U.S Department of Transportation. On top of that, the group raised more than $2 million with its own crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

That’s some serious moola.

Covered in tempered safety glass, Solar Roadways’ forthcoming panels do more than collect the sun’s energy. They also can come with LED lighting to effectively replace road lines and signage. Since the panels are modular, Solar Roadways says replacing damaged sections will be less expensive and troublesome than re-paving entire stretches of highway with traditional asphalt.

Related: VR Startup Magic Leap Wants You to Save a Seat on the Couch for C-3PO

While solar panel-covered roads have been criticized by some, projects from elsewhere around the world have produced some optimistic results.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Innovation Now

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power