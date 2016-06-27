Instagram

Instagramming May Make Your Customers Happier

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Instagramming May Make Your Customers Happier
Image credit: ArthurStock | Shutterstock
Contributor
Social Media Strategist at The Social Media Current
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is a good chance that you or someone you know is addicted to Instagramming everything they do. Love it or hate it, selfies, #foodporn and legs at the beach took over a large part of our lives.

Now, a new study is claiming that people who are taking photos are more engaged in the activity they’re doing. Plus, the research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, states that taking photos increases and enhances enjoyment of these experiences. At the same time, photographing negative experiences further worsens those incidents.

The study included over 2,000 people that were asked to take part in nine different situations and to either take photos or not during these tasks. The participants also took a later assessment of how much they liked performing those tasks. In a majority of cases, people who engaged in photographing reported higher levels of enjoyment. Yet, the same results were not yielded if taking photos interfered with an experience itself and made it uncomfortable.

Related: 9 Tools to Improve Your Instagram Marketing

So, how can you as a business owner leverage these new findings in your favor?

First, you have to understand what people like to photograph and share on Instagram or any other social network. People love to share pleasant experiences. These can span from a simply beautiful design (exterior, interior, clothes, or food) to experiences of concerts, having fun with friends, and traveling.

People also share images when they were able to solve a problem. Whether it’s an outstanding customer support or a great product, people share praise for things that rocked their world and made their life easier. 

Finally, people share photos that showcase their identity or personality, as with affinity or aspirational groups. For example, a pair of new expensive kicks, a selfie at a gym, or an image of gluten-free, cruelty-free, fair trade detox product all make a statement about values of their users and consumers.

Related: With These Apps You Will Absolutely Rock Instagram Marketing

In order to create Instagram-worthy experience (yes, you read it right), you have to strike one or two of the above points. First of all, ensure that your brand experience lives up to expectations and surpasses them. It can be some minor finishing touch. It could be a scrumptious sweet bite at the end of the meal, a lovely bow on a packaging, or a little something that enhances the experience. If you’re in the service industry, a hand-written note can send your fans over the edge of raving. If you know a personal preference of your clients, say a food item, beverage or a flower sort they like, you can occasionally send it to them as a gesture of your appreciation -- and trust me, they will appreciate it back.

It also helps to be direct about connecting and sharing images on their favorite social media platforms. If you want them to share something, ask for it. Make sure that your in-store displays and any other collateral have social links. Include it on the product packaging itself. So many companies are doing that now.

Related: 4 Ways to Integrate Instagram Ads Into Your Marketing

Finally, if your audience needs a little push, create a contest for the best photo of your products. This will work perfectly for any type of a product. If your products require some period of usage to achieve visible changes (like dieting products), you can create challenges for your customers for the best “before and after.” Same goes for services, just be creative with it!

There are a lot of things you can do to make sure your customers love you and want to talk about you online. Because we all know that a picture is worth a thousand words, make it easy for them to talk about you in visual ways.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

Is That Instagram Email a Phishing Attack? Now You Can Find Out.

Instagram

4 Steps to Monetize Your Social Media Following

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Creator Account