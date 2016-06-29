Mark Zuckerberg Is Building a Wall in Hawaii and People Are Freaking Out
When you're the sixth richest person in the world, you buy stuff. In the case of Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire plunked down some of his estimated $51.7 billion stash and picked up a lovely 700-acre piece of property on the lovely Hawaiian island of Kaua'i in 2014. Fast forward to three days ago when Hike Kaua'i With Me sent out this photo, revealing Zuck's first big step with his big backyard:
When Facebook inventor Mark Zuckerberg purchased over 700 acres of prime Kaua'i real estate 2 years ago, residents were nervous to say the least. What would the billionaire do in the way of development? Well, here's his latest contribution to the northeast corner of our fair island. #facebook #zuckerberg #property #kauai #realestate
A photo posted by Hike Kaua'i With Me (@hikekauaiwithme) on Jun 25, 2016 at 10:44am PDT
Residents expressed sadness in local news outlets, and a spokesperson for the project (yes, his wall has a spokesperson) gave a statement to Gizmodo, which read in part:
Rock walls like this one being built along the roadway are routinely used as sound barriers to reduce highway and road noise, and that is its primary purpose.
