Mark Zuckerberg Is Building a Wall in Hawaii and People Are Freaking Out

June 29, 2016 2 min read

When you're the sixth richest person in the world, you buy stuff. In the case of Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire plunked down some of his estimated $51.7 billion stash and picked up a lovely 700-acre piece of property on the lovely Hawaiian island of Kaua'i in 2014. Fast forward to three days ago when Hike Kaua'i With Me sent out this photo, revealing Zuck's first big step with his big backyard:



Residents expressed sadness in local news outlets, and a spokesperson for the project (yes, his wall has a spokesperson) gave a statement to Gizmodo, which read in part:

Rock walls like this one being built along the roadway are routinely used as sound barriers to reduce highway and road noise, and that is its primary purpose.

What do you think? Do you share Kaui residents' fenced-in fury? Let us know in the poll below!