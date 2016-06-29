Radicals & Visionaries

Mark Zuckerberg Is Building a Wall in Hawaii and People Are Freaking Out

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

When you're the sixth richest person in the world, you buy stuff. In the case of Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire plunked down some of his estimated $51.7 billion stash and picked up a lovely 700-acre piece of property on the lovely Hawaiian island of Kaua'i in 2014. Fast forward to three days ago when Hike Kaua'i With Me sent out this photo, revealing Zuck's first big step with his big backyard:


Residents expressed sadness in local news outlets, and a spokesperson for the project (yes, his wall has a spokesperson) gave a statement to Gizmodo, which read in part:

Rock walls like this one being built along the roadway are routinely used as sound barriers to reduce highway and road noise, and that is its primary purpose.

What do you think? Do you share Kaui residents' fenced-in fury? Let us know in the poll below!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

These 2 Women Quit Corporate America to Tackle STEM Education

Project Grow

In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama

Radicals & Visionaries

How an Obsessive Movie-Goer Reinvented the Theater's Favorite Food