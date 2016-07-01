Inspiration

Get Motivated by This Music Inspired by the Latest Jupiter Mission

What music inspires you?

In 1977, NASA blasted two unmanned probes, Voyager 1 and 2, into space. Thinking that the probes could possibly run into extraterrestrial life, a time capsule about life on Earth called the Golden Record was included on board.

It contained recorded sounds from nature, spoken greetings in different languages and 90 minutes of music, with a range of selections including Beethoven's "Fifth Symphony," Louis Armstrong's "Melancholy Blues" and Peruvian panpipe and drum music. The spacecrafts started with Jupiter and Saturn, and are now currently exploring interstellar space.

And now, another spacecraft headed for Jupiter after a five-year journey, Juno, is getting a mission soundtrack of its own, thanks to a collaboration between NASA and Apple. The partnership also yielded a short film about the similarities between creating music and exploring space titled Visions of Harmony.

Apple launched an iTunes page called Destination: Jupiter that includes exclusive songs for $1.29 from eight artists -- Brad Paisley, Corinne Bailey Rae, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, GZA the Genius, Quin, Zoe and Jim James.

Juno is expected to reach the gas giant's orbit on July 4, so if you're hanging out on the beach, you may want to consider adding some Jupiter-inspired music to your party playlist.

You can check out the short film below.

