Startup Basics

Want to Run a Flower Shop? What You'll Need -- and What You Won't.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Want to Run a Flower Shop? What You'll Need -- and What You Won't.
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"Floristry has been glamorized as a luxurious, hobby-like career. But we deal with 4 a.m. alarms, tired bodies, a perishable product and difficult clients. We work weekends and holidays -- especially holidays," says one of our experts, Heather Williams. 

If you're looking to run a flower shop, here is some industry insight on what you will and won't need. 

What you’ll need:

1. Multiple products or services.
Flower sales are heavily impacted by the economy and trends. Insulate yourself by diversifying: Offering door-to-door delivery; selling nonperishable goods like cards, candles and ceramics; building out your event portfolio; and hosting flower-arranging classes.

2. A resale certificate.
Depending on your state, it may be required to receive tax-free wholesale goods.

3. Relationships with local businesses.
Drop off a free arrangement once a week at a coffee shop or restaurant frequented by people you would like to be your customers. Just ask the manager to keep a stack of your business cards next to the arrangement and to pass along your name if guests ask.

4. Regular clients.
“In the beginning, I focused on acquiring weekly accounts with restaurants, hotels, residences and marketing agencies,” says Bess Wyrick. “It was easier to control my buying when I had standing orders.” 

…and what you won’t:

1. A floristry certification program. 
It is not a legal requirement, and many of its teachings -- and types of flowers used -- are outmoded. You’re better off apprenticing with a skilled florist.

2. Lots of equipment, or a retail space. 
To start, buy a fridge, a hardwood table, vases and pruning equipment, and build your brand from home.

3. A price that beats the supermarkets’.
Not possible. Don’t sweat it. “Supermarkets sell flowers,” says Amy Backman. “We offer an experience, design, expertise, quality and a range of uncommon flowers.”

The market

$31.3 Billion
Amount Americans spent on “floriculture” items in 2015.

$150,000
What a startup flower shop might expect to make in sales in year one.

Your social strategy

You couldn’t have a prettier product to push, so maximize its promotion via visual platforms.

A few ideas:

+Facebook Live
Take your followers behind the scenes to a wholesale market.

+Instagram
Show how to make an arrangement in 15 fast-forwarded seconds. 

+Pinterest
Offer discounts to followers who tag your bouquets in a post.    

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startup Basics

Small Business Week Is Here, So Turn Your Idea Into Reality With This Starter Kit

Startup Basics

50 Signs You Need to Start Your Own Business

Startup Basics

6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees