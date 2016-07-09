Email

7 Tips for Getting More Response to Your Emails (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Tips for Getting More Response to Your Emails (Infographic)
Image credit: Tom Merton | Getty Images
1 min read

Tired of sending out five emails just to get a response from one or two? We’ve all been there, but as frustrating as it can be, the answer to eliciting more email replies is simple. Literally.

According to a study conducted by email productivity software provider Boomerang, short and to-the-point emails are far more likely to be opened and responded to. So rather than crafting a lengthy message demonstrating your grammatical savvy, keep things short and sweet. Fifty-three percent of emails written at a third-grade reading level receive replies, compared to just 39 percent of college-level compositions. It’s time to stop overthinking and start writing (but just a little).

Avoid the spam folder with these 7 email writing tips.

Click to Enlarge

How to Order the Perfect Drink (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Spend Less Time in Gmail with This Genius Optimization Tool

Innovation Now

Inbox Zero Won't Solve Your Email Problem

Email

13 Dos and Don'ts of Business Email Etiquette