7 Tips for Getting More Response to Your Emails (Infographic)

July 9, 2016 1 min read

Tired of sending out five emails just to get a response from one or two? We’ve all been there, but as frustrating as it can be, the answer to eliciting more email replies is simple. Literally.

According to a study conducted by email productivity software provider Boomerang, short and to-the-point emails are far more likely to be opened and responded to. So rather than crafting a lengthy message demonstrating your grammatical savvy, keep things short and sweet. Fifty-three percent of emails written at a third-grade reading level receive replies, compared to just 39 percent of college-level compositions. It’s time to stop overthinking and start writing (but just a little).

