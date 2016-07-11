Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Classified. Elon Musk is working on what he calls a "Top Secret Tesla Masterplan, Part 2."

Wait a minute. Uber paused its app for one minute to prompt people to reflect on gun violence.

Not again. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was hacked by OurMine Security, becoming the latest target in a string of high-profile social media hacks.

Shake, shake, shake. A 3D-printed villa in China can withstand major earthquakes and was manufactured in just 45 days.

The battle continues. Walmart is offering free shipping with no minimum to combat Amazon’s Prime Day.

Time saver. TSA is looking to cut down wait times thanks in part to the help of 750 new transportation security officers.

Uh-oh. Users testing out Apple’s latest iOS reported temporary Apple ID lockouts.

