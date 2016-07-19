Check Out Bubba Watson's Crazy Golf Cart Jetpack

July 19, 2016 2 min read

Pro golfer Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion who has been known to traverse the green via a hovercraft, wants to up his game -- his golf-cart game.

In a partnership with Oakley and the Martin Aircraft Company, the team has developed the Golf Cart Jetpack.

Yes, it’s a crazy as it sounds. It’s a jetpack that can hold your golf clubs. Check it out in the video above.

As you may recall, New Zealand-based Martin developed a line of jetpacks designed for the military and first-responder emergency crews. The Golf Cart Jetpack looks pretty similar.

Not a shabby way to get a bird’s eye view of the green, eh?

Mercedes-Benz is another company that’s looking to give the staid golf cart a tech infusion. While not as futuristic (ridiculous?) as the Golf Cart Jetpack, its sports car-inspired take comes with some modern-day instrumentation:

For the record, the guy piloting the jetpack in the video at the top isn’t actually Watson -- it is Martin’s vice president of flight operations. Turns out, Watson is third on the waitlist for Martin jetpack pilot training.

First, of course, the jetpack needs to be certified by regulatory authorities and is released to market. And we can only imagine what the PGA will have to say...