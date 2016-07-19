Far Out Tech

Check Out Bubba Watson's Crazy Golf Cart Jetpack

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Pro golfer Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion who has been known to traverse the green via a hovercraft, wants to up his game -- his golf-cart game.

In a partnership with Oakley and the Martin Aircraft Company, the team has developed the Golf Cart Jetpack.

Yes, it’s a crazy as it sounds. It’s a jetpack that can hold your golf clubs. Check it out in the video above.

As you may recall, New Zealand-based Martin developed a line of jetpacks designed for the military and first-responder emergency crews. The Golf Cart Jetpack looks pretty similar.

Related: Move Over James Bond. Here Comes a Jetpack for the Rest of Us.

Not a shabby way to get a bird’s eye view of the green, eh?

Mercedes-Benz is another company that’s looking to give the staid golf cart a tech infusion. While not as futuristic (ridiculous?) as the Golf Cart Jetpack, its sports car-inspired take comes with some modern-day instrumentation:

Related: This Cute, Little Robot Wants to Be Your Personal Health Buddy

For the record, the guy piloting the jetpack in the video at the top isn’t actually Watson --  it is Martin’s vice president of flight operations. Turns out, Watson is third on the waitlist for Martin jetpack pilot training.

First, of course, the jetpack needs to be certified by regulatory authorities and is released to market. And we can only imagine what the PGA will have to say...

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Far Out Tech

These Absolutely Frightening Robots Will Give You Nightmares

Innovation Now

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

Watch YouTube Star Casey Neistat Ride a Drone Dressed As Santa