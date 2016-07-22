Growth Strategies

Learn How to Build a Business or Brand That Grows Without You

Image credit: Jonathan Kitchen | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Author and President of Sterling Marketing Group
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Episode 2 of the Branding Blowout Podcast we discuss how you can build a business brand that goes beyond yourself with the help of small business consultant and advocate Aaron Young.

Aaron Young’s life’s work has been to empower entrepreneurs to build a successful company that can run on autopilot without them. Whether it's a big corporation or a small business, Aaron has mastered the keys to becoming an unshackled owner who can spend time away from the day-to-day tasks to grow the company, build more revenue, or just enjoy life. In addition to running his company, Laughlin Associates, Aaron has developed the Unshackled Owner program where he teaches entrepreneurs and business owners like you how to:

  • Put systems in place to create a business that is bigger than you
  • Hire the right people that will help free your time to focus on business growth
  • Create a business system that can run on autopilot without you

Click here to start listening to Episode 2 and learn how you can become an unshackled business owner.

