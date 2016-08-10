Startups

Why This Startup Calls Itself the 'Expedia of Ground Transportation'

In May, Entrepreneur partnered with Idealist to sponsor Propeller Fest, a tech meetup that offered talks from talented speakers and provided networking opportunities and other interactive experiences for event-goers. 

At the event, Entrepreneur hosted a "Pitch the Editor" contest, where our editors listened to a number of 60-second pitches from entrepreneurs, explaining what problem their company is solving and why their business offers the best solution.

One of the 10 finalists is Avi Wilensky, founder and full stack developer of Up Hail -- a web platform that lets users find and compare the lowest rates on Uber, Lyft, taxis, limos, trains and other rideshare and transportation services. With so many different transportation options right now, Up Hail aims to alleviate the stress of finding a reasonable price to fit your on-the-go travel needs.

“We’re the Kayak or Expedia of ground transportation,” Wilensky says in his two-minute pitch to Entrepreneur.com Editorial Director Dan Bova.

Claiming a tremendous amount of expertise at Up Hail, Wilensky explained that the platform already receives more than 100,000 monthly users that provide a great amount of data for the company to build off of.

Recognized by Mashable as one of "The 11 Most Useful Web Tools of 2014,” the company seeks to help customers save money and time.

Watch Wilensky’s pitch above to learn more about Up Hail.

