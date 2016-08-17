Women Entrepreneurs

4 Reasons Why More Women Should Join a Coworking Space

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
4 Reasons Why More Women Should Join a Coworking Space
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Co-founders of Sifted
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When we moved from our hot desk to an office space in the nation's fifth largest entrepreneurial tech hub this spring, we heard a stat that could have been disheartening. Out of the 1,000 people at the Atlanta Tech Village, we were two of eight female founders.

Just this month, we were the only female founders to pitch at a startup night at the coworking space. We fielded questions after our pitch and when asked about our decision to invest our bootstrapped money in a dedicated working space, we answered, "This has been the best decision we've made this year, as we have quadrupled  in size, but more importantly, we've found our people and our place."

Here's why we're urging other women to make the investment in a coworking space:

1. No more practicing your pitch in front of your dog.

Most women-owned businesses are sole proprietorships, which can feel isolating, especially during the first year of business. And for all entrepreneurs, the journey can be so lonely and challenging that 30 percent of founders experience depression. It’s important to prioritize the interpersonal needs of yourself and of your team, even if it is just you and a partner.

From the moment you walk in the door of a coworking space, the ample human interaction will remind you that you're part of something greater. You’ll enjoy the sociality of a large office, minus the cubicles.

Related: 7 Tips for Creating Your Own Co-working Space

2. You have something to learn from your neighbor.

A restaurant hiring app sitting down with a creative journalist. A shopping platform grabbing coffee with a collegiate social media app. Different industries make you think differently about what you're doing.

Casual or formal, mentorship is the heartbeat of coworking concepts. And startups who receive mentoring double the survival rate of non-mentored businesses. The open and relaxed atmosphere makes asking someone to grab coffee or review your pitch deck far less intimidating. In no other environment can an entrepreneur get access to the best legal advice or an extra creative eye by walking across the hallway.

3. Coworking spaces are greenhouses for growth

The goal of the most forward-thinking coworking spaces is for you to grow so big they can no longer house your office (think Uber, Salesloft, Yik Yak). Evaluate coworking spaces by their most successful companies. Did they graduate out of the space? How long did it take? Were they supported in their growth? Do these companies have meaningful relationships with younger startups?

Related: 6 Ways Small Businesses Can Benefit from The Sharing Economy

The design of coworking spaces is to propel growth. The best ones do this by minimizing the effort needed on your side to excel, by making it easy to join in on topic-specific discussions, work out at anytime of the day, grab coffee at all hours, change up your work surrounding, take important calls in sound-blocking rooms or even catch some Z's in a nap closet. As the fastest-growing segment of the economy, women-owned businesses should continue to build their brands in places with this sort of design, energy and track record.

4. Sometimes you need a physical location.

While working from home seems to be the ultimate dream for some, meshing work and personal life may only take your company so far. With a coworking space, you still maintain all of the control and flexibility of owning your own schedule, but with the built-in structure of an office you don't have to vacuum and a copier you don't have to fix.

Related: The Case for Office Space: Choices for Every Stage and Need

If you're becoming a far too familiar face at your local coffee shop or your living room couch isn't primed for top productivity, it may be time to take the plunge. Embracing your minority status in the startup community and reaching out to other women doers can make a transition to a coworking space the most powerful growth-hack out there.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Top 3 Obstacles Entrepreneurial Women Must Overcome

The Key to Starting a Business? Just Deciding to Go For It.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss's Lesson to Young Women: Never Be Afraid to Ask Questions!