Startups

This Startup Wants to Build a Drone-Proof Fence to Protect Your Property

This drone prevention startup caught the attention of Entrepreneur.com Editorial Director Dan Bova at this year's Propeller Fest, a tech and entrepreneurship meetup in the northeast. After listening to dozens of pitches in a "Pitch the Editors" contest, our editors chose 10 final contestants to feature on our site.

Linda Ziemba is the founder of Drone Go Home, a drone intrusion prevention system that offers mobile and permanent installations. As access to consumer-grade drones increases, Ziemba explains the need to employ caution, for example, by installing electronic perimeter fences around properties that Drone Go Home plans to offer. 

Watch Ziemba’s pitch above to learn how Drone Go Home plans to address and solve concerns about drones.

