Apple Says It Has Solved its Gender Pay Gap

Silicon Valley has a problem with diversity. Despite efforts from some of the biggest and most powerful tech companies, Silicon Valley still hires a disproportionate amount of white guys, according to voluntarily released diversity reports.

Apple released its latest diversity report on Wednesday, and it includes a lot of new information about Apple's hires over the past year.

It also includes a major achievement for the tech company: Apple says it's solved its gender pay gap for its United States employees, and women at Apple are now getting paid the same as men for doing the same work.

"We’ve achieved pay equity in the United States for similar roles and performance. Women earn one dollar for every dollar male employees earn. And underrepresented minorities earn one dollar for every dollar white employees earn."

Apple recently finished a year-long internal pay equity study that found that women at Apple were previously making about 99.6 cents on the dollar compared to men at Apple, so the gap at the company was not as big as it is in other industries, but CEO Tim Cook still wanted to address it, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Other big takeaways from the report:

Apple is 68 percent male and 32 percent female. (Last year it said it was 69 percent male and 31 percent female.) Apple's companywide stats include its retail operation.

However, leadership is still 72 percent male.

37 percent of global hires are women and 27 percent of hires in the United States are underrepresented minorities.

Including Apple's retail operation, 54 percent of new hires in the United States are minorities.

However, Apple's tech workforce remains 55 percent white and 27 percent Asian.

Unlike last year's report, this one does not include a letter from CEO Tim Cook. Take a look at all the stats at Apple's website.