Travis Kalanick

For His 40th Birthday, 12 Inspirational Quotes From Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Push You to Be a Better Entrepreneur

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
For His 40th Birthday, 12 Inspirational Quotes From Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Push You to Be a Better Entrepreneur
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
3 min read

Tap the screen on your smartphone and poof -- a car appears outside your front door.

Aug. 6 is a special day for one of the men behind this magic, Travis Kalanick. Tomorrow marks the 40th birthday of the CEO and co-founder of the popular ride-hailing app, Uber.

The inventor of one of the fastest growing, most valuable startups (most recently valued at $66 billion) never ceases to amaze the world with his progressive business skills and drive for innovation. Uber has spent a lot of time in the media this year, but despite what the press may say, no one can debate the man’s a genius.

Always thinking about the future, unafraid to speak his mind, willing to go against the crowds, Kalanick knows business. So if you’re vying for some inspiration, why not take it from the man who revolutionized the transportation industry?

Related: 50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

Celebrate the visionary’s birthday with these 12 quotes that can teach you a thing or two about business, entrepreneurship and life.

Stand out.

“The one who follows the crowd, never gets ahead of the crowd.”

Face your fears.

“Whatever it is that you’re afraid of, go after it.”

Push your limits.

“As an entrepreneur, I try to push the limits. Pedal to the metal.”

Always think ahead.

“You won’t be a good entrepreneur if you are satisfied after solving one problem. There are always bigger challenges.”

Hustle.

“Best way to create a connection with customers is to learn to hustle and tell a good story.”

Hold your ground.

“Stand by your principles and be comfortable with confrontation. So few people are, so when the people with the red tape come, it becomes a negotiation.”

Listen to the people.

“At the end of the day you still have to make something people want. You have find a way to produce it. You have to find a way to distribute it.”

You have the ability to shake things up.

“The ones who chart their own territories have the chance to do something disruptive.”

Forget about what others think.

“Go against the grain, be resilient, even if everyone thinks you are crazy.”

Related: 25 Quotes About Making Money and Keeping Perspective

Think big.

“It’s not just about building for your city or country but, now is the time when innovation is going global.”

Don’t fake it ‘til you make it.

“It’s a lie to yourself and everyone around you. … If you feel like you need to fake it, then you should check yourself.”

Do what you love.

“Whatever you do, you have to enjoy the ride.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Travis Kalanick

16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick

Travis Kalanick

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Just Revealed His Second Act

Travis Kalanick

Uber CEO Responded to Apple's $1B Investment in Chinese Rival in a Joking Tweet