For His 40th Birthday, 12 Inspirational Quotes From Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to Push You to Be a Better Entrepreneur

August 5, 2016

Tap the screen on your smartphone and poof -- a car appears outside your front door.

Aug. 6 is a special day for one of the men behind this magic, Travis Kalanick. Tomorrow marks the 40th birthday of the CEO and co-founder of the popular ride-hailing app, Uber.

The inventor of one of the fastest growing, most valuable startups (most recently valued at $66 billion) never ceases to amaze the world with his progressive business skills and drive for innovation. Uber has spent a lot of time in the media this year, but despite what the press may say, no one can debate the man’s a genius.

Always thinking about the future, unafraid to speak his mind, willing to go against the crowds, Kalanick knows business. So if you’re vying for some inspiration, why not take it from the man who revolutionized the transportation industry?

Celebrate the visionary’s birthday with these 12 quotes that can teach you a thing or two about business, entrepreneurship and life.

Stand out.

“The one who follows the crowd, never gets ahead of the crowd.”

Face your fears.

“Whatever it is that you’re afraid of, go after it.”

Push your limits.

“As an entrepreneur, I try to push the limits. Pedal to the metal.”

Always think ahead.

“You won’t be a good entrepreneur if you are satisfied after solving one problem. There are always bigger challenges.”

Hustle.

“Best way to create a connection with customers is to learn to hustle and tell a good story.”

Hold your ground.

“Stand by your principles and be comfortable with confrontation. So few people are, so when the people with the red tape come, it becomes a negotiation.”

Listen to the people.

“At the end of the day you still have to make something people want. You have find a way to produce it. You have to find a way to distribute it.”

You have the ability to shake things up.

“The ones who chart their own territories have the chance to do something disruptive.”

Forget about what others think.

“Go against the grain, be resilient, even if everyone thinks you are crazy.”

Think big.

“It’s not just about building for your city or country but, now is the time when innovation is going global.”

Don’t fake it ‘til you make it.

“It’s a lie to yourself and everyone around you. … If you feel like you need to fake it, then you should check yourself.”

Do what you love.

“Whatever you do, you have to enjoy the ride.”