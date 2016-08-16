7 People to Follow on Snapchat for Business Advice

August 16, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Snapchat is the social media platform for smartphone users, especially young adults, to share photos, videos, drawings and text. If you’re new to Snapchat, it’s important to take your time to become acclimated to the site; it’s not like any other social media site you’ve joined recently.

Once you’re up and running on Snapchat, you’ll want to follow a few people to get used to the site. In the past, the site wasn’t known for its robust business presence, but that’s changing. Business leaders, recognizing the power and potential of the up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the young demographic using Snapchat, have started snapping quick and inspiring messages to their fan bases using the platform.

The business leaders I’ve selected are those with a unique voice or perspective on key business issues today. They include people like Morgan Brown, a marketer who snaps out genius gems in short bursts that are amazing in their brevity and depth, and others who know how to use the social media platform for maximum benefit.

Related: The Quick Guide to Using Snapchat for Business in 2016

So without further ado, here are the seven people to follow for great business advice on Snapchat:

Morgan Brown.

Morgan Brown is known for his growth strategies, and for his quick and funny sales and marketing Snapchat gems. Brown seems to understand intuitively the links between sales and marketing, and many of his snaps blend the two in such a way that it makes perfect sense to align both disciplines. He’s a great person to learn from if you’re growing a new business.

Gary Vaynerchuk.

Gary Vaynerchuk is a New York Times best-selling author, self-taught wine expert and serial entrepreneur. He has his share of critics, but for those who are active on Snapchat, he’s a “must follow” business person.

Vaynerchuk’s posts share his tips on entrepreneurship, marketing and yes, self-promotions. He’s entertaining as well as informative and probably one of the most influential people on social media today.

Justin Kan.

Many people know Justin from Justin.tv, where he “life casts” his daily life, 24/7, by live-streaming a video feed from a camera attached to his head. Kan contributes to many social media sites and other websites, but his Snapchat shares, where he shares product reviews, product information and more, are worth catching too.

Related: 4 Ways to Engage Your Followers on Snapchat

Mark Suster.

Mark Suster is a venture capitalist who truly “gets” Snapchat and uses it to connect with others by sharing business advice, tips, and other value. He’s fun, witty and blends both traditional business savvy with modern marketing smarts.

He’s also someone who has spent years growing his own business, and who’s worth following simply for the experience level he brings to the conversation.

Eric Siu.

Yes, that’s me. I hope you’ll follow me on Snapchat, where I share digital marketing advice, tips, and other gems. If you’re new to Snapchat, get started by connecting with me on the app.

Noah Kagan.

Kagan was employee #30 at Facebook -- before he got fired. He then went on to found AppSumo and SumoMe, two terrific apps for growth online.

On his Snapchat, he shares thoughts on growth, marketing, and entrepreneurship that are definitely worth following. Noah inspires me by reminding me that “it’s not over til it’s over,” and that there’s always room in life for second chances.

Everette Taylor.

Taylor is a growth marketer with his eye on the future. His snaps are intriguing, helpful, and insightful all at the same time. He’s definitely someone to follow on Snapchat if you’re looking to learn more about business growth and entrepreneurship.

Related: Why Your Company Needs To Be On Snapchat Right Now

Are you worth following?

I started thinking about this after completing my roundup of the best business people to follow on Snapchat; what makes someone worthy of following? Why did I recommend these people and not others?

It’s simple. I learn from them. They offer value without arrogance, insight without compromise. Anytime I see a post from them, I know I’m going to learn something new about business, marketing, and growth. I can take away tips that will make my business better.

If you’re using Snapchat for business, make sure you’re making your snaps worthwhile, too. Make them memorable. Be yourself. Be unique. Follow others. Share, listen and share again.

Snapchat’s original following was mostly teens, but that’s changing. As the site’s demographics grow, opportunities will grow along with it. By following these seven business leaders on Snapchat now, you can expand your own network of followers and friends and gain some valuable insights in the bargain.

Follow Entrepreneur on Snapchat with username ‘entmagazine’.