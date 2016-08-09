Facebook

A Man Was Awarded $115,000 After a Random Facebook Post Destroyed His Life and Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Man Was Awarded $115,000 After a Random Facebook Post Destroyed His Life and Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

A 74-year-old Australian man was awarded $115,000 in damages caused by a libelous Facebook post about his business, and it's a good reminder that you can't just say anything on social media.

Here's what happened.

Kenneth Rothe, the man awarded the damages, owned two hotels, the Nirvana Village and Blue Dolphin Motels, located in the Australian coastal town of Nambucca where he lived with his family.

One day, out of the blue, his hotels were accused of being a haven to pedophiles, a claim that the judge would later determine was baseless.

In March 2014, electrician David Scott posted, “Pedophile [sic] warning:- Nambucca has been used as a relocation for these monsters -- blue dolphin -- nirvana hotel and above the Indian restaurant! …Bus stops are right out front of theses hotels for our children?" 

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Rothe often offered accommodations to people dealing with family disputes, but never to pedophiles. 

In the wake of the Facebook post, Rothe started receiving numerous anonymous phone calls, and he says his life was threatened on two different occasions. One assault left him hospitalized for six months. Eventually, his family moved out of the coastal village. 

Judge Judith Gibson, who presided over the case, said the post was written out of the blue, had no factual basis, and severely affected Rothe's life. Scott was ordered to pay Rothe.

"The anonymity, instaneousness and wide ranging reach of the internet and social media make it a dangerous tool in the hands of persons who see themselves as caped crusaders or whistleblowers,” Judge Gibson said

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Facebook

Facebook Users Can Sue Over Facial Recognition, Court Rules

Facebook

Facebook Denies Being a Social Network in Lawsuit Response

Facebook

Payments Will Be Facebook's Regulatory Waterloo